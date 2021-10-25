Three people were killed when a Sudanese general overthrew the government in a coup.

Sudan’s top general proclaimed a state of emergency on Monday as soldiers rounded up civilian leaders, killing three people in the process as soldiers put down raging anti-coup rallies.

Armed forces seized government leaders who were leading the transition to complete civilian administration following the April 2019 ouster of tyrant Omar al-Bashir, according to General Abdel Fattah al-remarks Burhan’s in a televised address.

“In order to correct the revolution’s trajectory, we have decided to declare a state of emergency throughout the country… disband the transitional sovereign council, and dissolve the cabinet,” Burhan declared, announcing the establishment of a new government.

After his address, clashes occurred in Khartoum’s capital, with the media ministry reporting that soldiers “fired live rounds on protestors rejecting the military coup outside the army headquarters.”

According to the independent Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, three protesters were murdered and 80 others were injured when “forces of the military council coup” opened fire to quell the raging anti-military demonstrations.

Demonstrators yelled, “Civilian rule is the people’s choice,” as they waved flags and built flaming barricades out of tyres. “We will not submit to military authority.”

Soldiers detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, ministers in his administration, and civilian members of Sudan’s ruling council, according to the information ministry. The violence erupted primarily outside the army headquarters in the capital.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the military coup and demanded that the leaders be released.

“I strongly denounce Sudan’s current military coup,” Guterres stated. “All officials, including Prime Minister Hamdok, must be released immediately.” Splits in the transitional government were earlier regarded by Hamdok as the “biggest and most dangerous problem” facing the transition.

Soldiers invaded the headquarters of Sudan’s official broadcaster in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman, cutting internet access across the country and closing highways into Khartoum, according to the information ministry.

Sudan is administered by a sovereign council of civilian and military members entrusted with overseeing a transition to a full democratic administration, following the overthrow of Bashir in 2019.

However, the leadership’s fractures had widened in recent weeks.

The International Crisis Group’s Jonas Horner described it as a “existential moment for both sides.”

He warned, “This kind of interference… truly puts autocracy back on the table.”

The international world decried the army’s power grab, with the European Union asking for the “immediate release” of the civilian leadership, as did the African Union and the Arab League. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.