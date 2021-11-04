Three NBA teams where the Lakers’ triple-double superstar could end up next season.

After the 2021-22 NBA season, Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers is expected to be one of the top free agents.

With the 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player projected to command a large sum of money, his chances of remaining in Hollywood seem dim.

While there is a chance that LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook can work together to restructure the franchise’s financial capabilities, there is also the issue of chemistry to consider.

Because he is in a completely different situation, the 32-year-old has been trying to get his regular game going thus early.

Only time will tell if the Westbrook purchase will pay off.

If things don’t work out, the 6-foot-3 guard is anticipated to be approached by a number of teams. Here are a few examples.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a beef with Ben Simmons and have stated that they want a player who is on par with or better than him.

No team is eager to sign the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year, owing to his enormous deal, which has $147 million left on it.

Westbrook would fill the playmaking void that head coach Doc Rivers is currently experiencing.

Combining him alongside Joel Embiid might be a game-changer, as he could be the final pawn in Philly’s quest for an NBA title.

Despite the fact that he is still alive, there is no way of knowing what is going on in Damian Lillard’s head.

However, if Westbrook decides to leave and join another team, the Trail Blazers may investigate the potential of acquiring him during the offseason.

If this scenario arises in the offseason, the former NBA MVP might forge a new partnership with CJ McCollum.

However, the Trail Blazers’ interest would be contingent on Lillard requesting a trade at some point in the future.

The Pelicans of New Orleans, a squad brimming with young potential, could be a good fit for Westbrook.

The team requires veteran leadership, as well as a playmaker who can assist Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson in becoming more productive.

However, joining the Pelicans would need Westbrook to start from the ground up and lead a team to glory, which would be fraught with danger.

New Orleans may benefit from Westbrook’s presence in order to strengthen their season. The nine-time All-Star would consider it if the price is right–and if the Lakers win their first NBA title this season.