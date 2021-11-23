Three more items noticed in training have provided Liverpool a huge fitness boost.

When Liverpool takes on Porto, they will be looking to keep their perfect Champions League record intact.

For the first time in their history, the Reds have won their first four group games, ensuring progression to the knockout stage as group winners with two games to spare.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jurgen Klopp put his players through their paces at Kirkby ahead of the Portuguese visit.

What, on the other hand, could be gathered from the meeting?

After Diogo Jota suffered a knee injury against Arsenal on Saturday, Klopp was crossing his fingers.

The Portuguese, on the other hand, seemed to have been unaffected by his collision with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Jota took part in the workout and appeared to be moving around effortlessly.

Another player involved was Jordan Henderson, who was limited to bench duty over the weekend.

At the weekend, Liverpool were down to the bare bones, with nine players out due to injury or illness.

The Reds, on the other hand, have been bolstered by the return of four team regulars.

The most well-known players, James Milner and Andy Robertson, have both recovered from hamstring injuries.

Also on the pitch at Kirkby were Neco Williams and Divock Origi.

With more choices to pick from, Klopp has more possibilities for rotation as Liverpool prepares for a hectic end-of-year schedule.

However, there were a few conspicuous omissions from the meeting.

Harvey Elliott continues to make progress in his recovery from a major ankle injury, but Curtis Jones is still out due to a rare eye injury.

Also absent were Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino, who are both recovering from hamstring injuries.

On Wednesday, numerous Academy grads may get another chance to stake a claim.

Tyler Morton, a teen midfielder who earned his Premier League debut against Arsenal with a late substitute appearance, will be hoping for a second chance.

Owen Beck, Conor Bradley, and birthday boy Caoimhin Kelleher were all in action, with the rest of the squad serenading him in typical form.

Kaide Gordon was ineligible to compete in the group stages, although she was still allowed to participate in the session.