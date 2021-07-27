Three missing climbers’ bodies have been discovered on Pakistan’s K2 mountain.

Officials reported Tuesday that the bodies of three mountaineers who died on a winter expedition on Pakistan’s K2 had been discovered months after they went missing while climbing the world’s second-highest peak.

The bodies of Pakistani climbing hero Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri, and Chilean Juan Pablo Mohr were discovered near “the bottleneck” – a tiny valley just hundreds of meters from the summit – on Monday.

“We are now concentrating on a strategy to get the bodies to a position where they can be airlifted,” said Ayaz Shagri, an official with the Pakistan Alpine Club.

“The bodies of the mountaineers are entire and frozen,” Shagri said, adding that the climbers’ remains were discovered at a height of 7,800 meters (25,600 feet).

“Bringing the deceased bodies down from this high altitude is quite difficult,” said Karrar Haidri, also of the Alpine Club, adding that the military was assisting with the effort.

In early February, the trio lost communication with K2’s base camp, prompting a large rescue mission including military helicopters and planes.

Sajid, Sadpara’s son, is part of the team in charge of the recovery attempt, according to Shagri.

The bodies were discovered after the death on Sunday of Scottish climber Rick Allen, who was crushed by an avalanche.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan’s borders are open, and there are few other places to go, the country’s summer climbing season is attracting a huge number of alpinists.

K2 is known as “the savage mountain” because of its harsh conditions, which include winds of more than 200 km/h (124 miles per hour) and temperatures as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76 Fahrenheit).

Unlike Mount Everest, which has been conquered by thousands of climbers young and old, K2 is a far less traveled mountain.