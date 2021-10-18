Three Major Takeaways From ONE: First Strike’s Striker’s Paradise

With ONE: First Strike, ONE Championship delivered on its promise of a striking bonanza.

The following are three key takeaways from the card.

Rade Opacic, a Serbian kickboxer, kicked off a night of knockouts by dispatching Patrick Schmid, a heavy-handed Swiss, in two rounds.

Both guys were not afraid to use their hands, and it was Schmid who got the brunt of the punishment.

In the first round, Opacic was precise in his shot placement, aiming for the body early and often, causing Schmid to succumb to a body shot first and then a stunning head kick second.

In the second round, the 23-year-old would finish the bout with two more knockdowns, invoking the four-knockdown rule.

The entire battle acted as a preview of what was to follow later that evening.

When Azerbaijan’s Chingiz Allazov was scheduled to meet French-Algerian Samy Sana in the first round of the ONE Kickboxing Featherweight World Grand Prix, many thought he had gotten the short end of the stick.

All of those worries were put to rest when he finished Sana with a blistering uppercut to the body, forcing him to ignore the referee’s count 30 seconds into the first round.

Sana was mesmerized by Allazov’s quick attacks and was caught off guard by a switch left head kick from the orthodox fighter, setting up the knockout sequence—despite the fact that the Azerbaijani had telegraphed the move beforehand.

Allazov earned the distinction of becoming the first fighter to ever knock Sana out with this victory.

Azerbaijan will now meet Marat Grigorian in the semifinals, putting them one step closer to winning the Grand Prix overall.

Thailand’s Superbon Banchamek and kickboxing legend Giorgio Petrosyan traded barbs online before meeting at ONE: First Strike.

Despite the fact that Petrosyan was dubbed the “Michael Jordan of kickboxing,” Superbon claimed to have superior technique and was quicker to fire off the bat.

When the Thai fighter caught Petrosyan off guard, knocking him out clean with a meteoric head kick thirty seconds into the second round—breaking the Italian’s jaw in the process—he confirmed all of these and more.

To his credit, the Italian got right into the fight and landed a barrage of combinations that caused Superbon to stay on his back foot and avoid trading.

Superbon, who now reigns as the first king of the ONE featherweight kickboxing class, awaits his first challenger.