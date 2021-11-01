Three Major Takeaways From A Well-Rounded ONE: NextGen Card, according to MMA News.

Singapore-based ONE Championship has always produced excellent cards, and ONE: NextGen is no exception.

The following are three key takeaways from the event, which took place on Friday, October 29.

Kirill Grishenko Could Be The Next Heavyweight Title Defending Champion

Kirill Grishenko’s ONE Championship career is off to a terrific start, highlighted by his undercard victory over Dustin Joynson.

Joynson seemed completely outmatched against Grishenko, with just his determination and toughness keeping him from being knocked out in the second round.

The 30-year-old was pelting the rookie Canadian with spinning backfists and elbows, the majority of which landed flush and frequently.

There were times when the referee had reason to stop the bout, but Joynson was quick enough to avoid it, continuing the Belarusian’s onslaught.

In the next months, Grishenko should be a top heavyweight contender, and keeping his winning run going could be the key to a rematch with heavyweight king Arjan Bhullar.

Jeremy Miado Is On His Way To Having His First Promotional Winning Streak

Since joining ONE Championship, Jeremy Miado has yet to win a series of fights. His recent success, though, could be a precursor to far greater things to come.

“The Jaguar” fought Chinese striker Li Tao Miao in a rematch at ONE: NextGen, with Miao winning their first bout with a memorable flying knee late in the first round.

Miado, who is now training with Thailand’s Marrok Force MMA, stepped back into the ring with his Chinese opponent, but the outcome was the same as in their first bout.

Miado’s attacks displayed the refinement that comes from working with Marrok Force, stinging Miao with punches and kicks that lead to the fight-ending sequence in the second round.

After this performance, the new-look Miado appears to be on the verge of a fresh winning run, and it will be intriguing to see who ONE Championship pairs him with next.

More Equally Matched Than Originally Thought Stamp, Phogat

The two top-ranked atomweights are set for a huge confrontation on December 3, but their performance in the semifinals suggests that this bout may be closer than expected.

Ritu Phogat’s fight with Jenelyn Olsim went roughly as expected, with “The Indian Tigress” using her superior wrestling to take control of the Team Lakay standout on the ground, winning the fight by unanimous decision.

Stamp Fairtex’s fight with Julie Mezabarba, on the other hand, was a bit more startling in the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.