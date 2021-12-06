Three Liverpool players are missing, two have returned from injury, and other things have been noticed in training.

Liverpool are preparing for the final game of their Champions League group stage campaign.

After winning all five of their previous matches, the Reds have already clinched first place in Group B.

Jurgen Klopp’s team will face AC Milan, who are third in their group and yet have a chance to advance to the knockout stages.

The Liverpool players have been taking part in an open training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of their journey to the San Siro.

Here’s what we noticed during the most recent training session ahead of Liverpool’s match against Milan.

For this last group game, Klopp is sure to make changes, possibly giving some of the club’s younger players an opportunity.

Tyler Morton was involved in the open training session after starting in the 2-0 win over Porto in the last match.

Fullback Conor Bradley, goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga, and midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner were among the other kids participated.

Klopp may give some of the young players an opportunity to show off their abilities at the San Siro, but whether or not they will be given a starting role remains to be seen.

Two players will return to first-team training in the open session, which will please Liverpool fans.

Joe Gomez and Naby Keita both participated fully in the workout with their teammates, which is fantastic news for Liverpool.

Given their participation in the session, it’s probable that both players will be eligible for Tuesday’s match against Milan.

The duo trained together last week ahead of Premier League games against Everton and Wolves, but it’s unclear whether Keita or Gomez will be included in the team to face Milan.

While the training session had several positive aspects, there will be some anxiety about some players who were not present.

Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota, and Thiago Alcantara did not participate in the most recent training session, although there is no word on whether they are injured.

Each of the three players appeared in the recent win over Wolves at Molineux, with Klopp denying that there were any fitness worries about the three players playing full-time.

It’s probable that the trio is getting some rest ahead of time. “The summary has come to an end.”