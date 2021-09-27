Three Key Takeaways From ONE: Revolution, According to MMA News

When ONE Championship presented ONE: Revolution at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 24, it boasted one of its best cards this year.

Here are some of the most important takeaways from the tense bout card.

After stopping Amir Aliakbari in the first round of their fight, Malykhin proved that he deserved a shot at the heavyweight crown.

Aliakbari was blasted with precisely-timed shots by the Russian competitor, who seldom wasted any of his strikes and rapidly dominated him.

Aliakbari was launching his own shots, but they were ineffectual since Malykhin escaped the most of them and countered them with counters that rocked Aliakbari as soon as his hands touched him.

Arjan Bhullar has been waiting for his first opponent, and Malykhin has shown to be a difficult opponent for the heavyweight champion.

Joshua Pacio’s strawweight title defense against Yosuke Saruta cemented his status as the finest 125-pound champion in the promotion.

The Filipino counterpuncher gave Saruta control of the opening exchanges, allowing the Japanese fighter to figure out what his game plan for their trilogy bout would be.

Pacio took advantage of Saruta’s unexpected decision to keep the bout standing, which was uncharacteristic of him.

Pacio caught a leg kick from Saruta and unleashed a hard looping right hand to his face, setting off a barrage of blows that gave the Filipino the TKO victory.

Pacio has had nothing short of outstanding performances in the five years since joining ONE Championship, and his victory over Saruta extends his rule to 898 days, the longest in the league.

Christian Lee lost his lightweight title to Ok Rae Yoon of South Korea in the main event of ONE: Revolution, in an epic battle of ability between the two combatants.

He immediately demanded a rematch and a rematch, claiming that the judges had robbed him of his victory and the title.

The South Korean survived Lee’s early barrage of powerful blows and quick-but-ineffective takedowns, demonstrating to the judges that he fought a stronger fight overall than the Singaporean-American.

Lee’s loss against Ok is just another chapter in the book of controversial rulings in combat sports.

“It’s crucial to always finish your opponent and never leave it in the hands of the judges,” his sister and atomweight champion Angela Lee once said.