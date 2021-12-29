Three Former NBA Players Who Hoop Fans Would Love To See As Replacements

With the majority of its regulars either injured or grounded by the league’s health and safety standards, NBA teams continue to hunt the free-agent market for replacement players.

So far, a number of well-known names have been called up on 10-day contracts.

As insignificant as the possibility may appear, their return to the NBA could result in a lengthier stay, depending on their performance.

Among the well-known individuals who have been signed so far are Greg Monroe and even Joe Johnson.

However, there are still a lot of players available that could aid out teams in need.

Michael Beasley has been chastised for preferring to shoot rather than play defense.

In any case, the 32-year-old might be useful to clubs in need of offensive potency.

On social media, the former first-round pick hinted a possible return, indicating that he is eager to return to the NBA.

He was observed working out alongside other free agents John Wall, Tyreke Evans, and Mario Chalmers on the same day.

Beasley may be a quick remedy, deserving of a 10-day contract. What happens after that will be determined by how effective he is during that time.

Mario Chalmers, had it not been for an Achilles injury he suffered with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2016, may have been a valuable asset to any club after rediscovering his flow.

The 35-year-best old’s years were spent with the Miami Heat, when he was a member of championship teams in 2012 and 2013.

He might be a solid fit for clubs looking for experienced backcourt support.

Chalmers agreed to a contract with the Grand Rapids Gold, indicating his desire to return to the NBA.

With recent events, he may have the chance, but a workout will almost certainly be required first.

Jamal Crawford has shown that despite his age, he still has the moves.

Despite the fact that he is 41 years old, the 6-foot-5 guard can still be a valuable backup for any team.

In 2019, he shown that he can still make a significant contribution. Crawford would be happy with a 10-day deal, but anything longer is improbable.