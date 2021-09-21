Three former Lakers try their luck with the Golden State Warriors, according to NBA rumors.

The Golden State Warriors have some available roster spots, and head coach Steve Kerr appears to be interested in adding a couple of guards.

Avery Bradley, Quinn Cook, and Isaiah Thomas are among those available on the NBA free-agent market.

This week, the three NBA veterans will work out with the Dubs.

The Warriors are trying to add two guards and one big man to their training camp roster, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

To secure the last roster places, Bradley, Cook, and Thomas would have to compete alongside Damion Lee, Mychal Mulder, and Gary Payton II, all of whom have no guaranteed contracts.

Lee may have the best chance of all of them. Last season with the Warriors, he was a rotational player.

His playing time is projected to decrease now that Klay Thompson is slated to return.

Bradley and Thomas were formerly valuable additions to the bench. However, much has changed since then.

Bradley also spent last season with the Miami Heat, although he didn’t play much. Meanwhile, Thomas has demonstrated that he still has the ability to jump, but he has yet to land a spot on an NBA squad.

Thomas was supposedly on the verge of being given a chance by the Lakers. When Rajon Rondo returned to Los Angeles, though, it was all for naught.

Before the Rajon deal was finalized, the Lakers gave Thomas, Mike James, and Darren Collison workouts.

Cook, who was a member of the Warriors from 2017 to 2019, may also have a decent shot.

Furthermore, he spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he was rarely a factor in either team.

The Warriors have 16 players on their roster, but only 13 of them have guaranteed contracts.

Bradley, Cook, and Thomas may have a chance, but they’ll have to demonstrate something extraordinary for Kerr and the rest of the team to take them seriously.