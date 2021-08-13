Three Fantasy Football prices for Liverpool ahead of the Premier League season.

The start of the new Premier League season is approaching.

Liverpool kick off their season against Norwich City on Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp’s side looking to get off to a winning start.

Fantasy Football, which continues to increase in popularity year after year, will also return.

Last season, a record-breaking 8.3 million spectators watched the game, demonstrating how competitive it has grown.

Participants are limited to a maximum of three players per club, which necessitates some difficult decisions when assembling a team.

If you haven’t yet put together your squad for the 2021/22 season, here are three Liverpool players who are currently on sale.

Liverpool supporters will finally get to witness Kostas Tsimikas in action after Andy Robertson was ruled out due to injury.

During Liverpool’s final pre-season match against Osasuna, the Greek full-back made an impression, providing an inch-perfect cross for Roberto Firmino to score the Reds’ second goal of the evening.

Tsimikas might be used as an attacking outlet for the squad, and he’ll just set you back £4 million, making him the cheapest defender in the game.

When Robertson returns from injury, he can be a valuable backup option.

Klopp could give the 18-year-old a chance in the first squad this season after a strong showing on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season.

Elliott had a strong season in the Championship, scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists, and is anticipated to compete for first-team minutes this season.

Although the Liverpool teenager is unlikely to be a regular starter, the former Fulham academy product could provide a valuable rotation option on the bench in your team.

Jota made an impression in his first season with Liverpool, netting nine goals in 19 Premier League games.

The Portuguese forward forced his way into Klopp’s plans, only to be forced out for two months due to an unlucky injury setback.

Jota is expected to contribute for the Reds again this season, whether he starts or comes off the bench.

In compared to teammates Sadio Mane (£12m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), the 24-year-old is a more inexpensive choice at £7.5m.