Three Everton decisions that would have stood if the VAR adjustment that supporters have been clamoring for had been implemented.

Everton supporters are growing increasingly excited as the team prepares for the new season.

The Blues returned from their pre-season tour of the United States last week and are presently preparing for their final pre-season friendly on Saturday at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

Everton kicks off their Premier League campaign against Southampton at Goodison Park a week from Saturday, and the club has undergone a slew of changes throughout the summer.

Following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid in June, Rafa Benitez was appointed as the club’s new manager, with Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, and Asmir Begovic following him to Goodison Park in recent weeks.

However, the Blues obtained confirmation earlier this week that match officials will be viewing VAR, offsides, and penalty rulings differently this season.

Following a number of complaints in recent years, the Professional Game Match Officials Board is planning to make minor changes to an official’s use of technology.

Mike Riley, the PGMOL’s general manager, also disclosed that players who are fouled but remain on their feet will no longer be awarded VAR penalties, although he did indicate that referees will be instructed to award spot kicks if a player is fouled but remains on his feet.

However, once the new campaign is up and running, it will undoubtedly be the offside adjustments around VAR that will get fans talking.

However, before the season begins, the Echo has looked back at three instances from last season involving VAR and Everton that could now have a different ending.

The first incident occurred during Everton’s 1-0 loss to Leeds United at Goodison Park in November.

James Rodriguez skillfully collected Richarlison’s cross and brought the ball down before hitting an unstoppable shot beyond Illan Meslier from an acute angle.

The linesman’s flag went up as soon as the ball touched the back of the net, and the goal was chalked off.

However, because the lines used by referees during the decision-making process next season will be thicker, the goal is likely to stand if the move occurs again, given how close the game was. “The summary has come to an end.”