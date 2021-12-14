Three Everton and Liverpool meetings have been rescheduled, according to the most recent television games.

After the new year, the Premier League has confirmed a number of fixture adjustments, including two Liverpool games and one Everton match.

The FA Cup and a frantic league calendar always mean a packed schedule for top tier teams during the festive period and beyond, and this year will be no exception.

Liverpool will also play their last 16 Champions League matches in February and March, when they will meet Inter Milan in the San Siro before returning to Anfield for the second leg.

Within the following eight weeks, both Liverpool and Everton will play 11 league games.

After the latest BT Sport TV selections, a couple of alterations have been verified.

Everton’s journey to St James Park to face Newcastle has been rescheduled for February 8th, with Rafael Benitez facing his former side for the first time. The game will be shown on television and will begin at 7:45 p.m.

In the meanwhile, two Liverpool games that week have been rescheduled.

Liverpool will now play Leicester City on a Thursday night, February 10th, at 7:45 p.m. on BT Sport.

They’ll play Burnley at 2 p.m. on Sunday, three days later, in a rescheduled match. It is yet to be determined whether or not this match will be broadcast on television.

On the following Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp’s side will travel to Milan to face Inter, which will also be broadcast on BT Sport.