Thousands of people protest Covid curbs across Europe and Australia.

Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the streets throughout Europe and Australia on Saturday, as outrage grew over new Covid restrictions imposed in the face of a resurgent pandemic.

After the previous night’s violence in Rotterdam, Dutch police were confronted with a second night of rioting, this time in The Hague.

After a day of mostly peaceful protests around the Netherlands, clashes erupted, with rioters throwing stones and pyrotechnics at police and torching bicycles. A number of persons were detained.

Europe is dealing with a new wave of illnesses, and several nations have increased restrictions, including Austria, which announced a statewide partial lockdown on Friday, the most severe restrictions in Western Europe in months.

Last Saturday, the Netherlands went back into partial lockdown, with at least three weeks of restrictions, and is now considering banning unvaccinated people from visiting particular places, dubbed the “2G option.”

Thousands of people gathered in Amsterdam to oppose the latest restrictions. Thousands more marched through Breda, a southern city near the Belgian border, holding banners that read “No Lockdown.”

Organizers said they were against Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s intentions to restrict unvaccinated people from bars and eateries.

“People want to live, that’s why we’re here,” said Joost Eras, the event’s organizer.

However, “We aren’t rioters in any way. We arrive in good spirits “He claimed this to distance himself from the chaos in Rotterdam the night before, in which police said they fired warning and targeted bullets as well as employed water cannon.

In Austria, some 40,000 people turned out to protest near the Chancellery in central Vienna in response to a request from the far-right FPO party.

They waved banners denouncing the “Corona dictatorship” and the “societal divide.”

“It’s not normal for the government to deprive us of our rights,” said Katarina Gierscher, a 42-year-old teacher who drove six hours to attend the march.

A yellow star with the inscription “not vaccinated” was worn by some demonstrators, a homage to the Star of David that many Jews were forced to wear during the Nazi era.

In a statement, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer expressed his fury, stating that it “insults the millions of victims and their families” of the Nazi rule.

8.9 million Austrians will be unable to leave their homes except to go to work, shop for necessities, and exercise starting Monday. The limits will remain for 20 days at first, with a 10-day assessment following that.

From February 1 next year, vaccination against Covid-19 will be required in the Alpine nation.

Thousands marched in the Croatian capital as well.