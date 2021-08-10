Thousands of Afghans are fleeing as the Taliban seek total control of northern Afghanistan.

After a blitz across the north that prompted tens of thousands of civilians to evacuate their homes for the relative safety of Kabul and other cities, the Taliban took control of six Afghan provincial capitals on Tuesday.

The rebels are now focusing their efforts on Mazar-i-Sharif, the largest city in the north, whose fall would signify the end of government power in a staunchly anti-Taliban region.

In Kandahar and Helmand, the southern Pashto-speaking provinces whence the Taliban draw their strength, government forces are fighting hardline Islamists.

The US has all but left the battlefield as it prepares to complete a troop withdrawal at the end of the month, bringing an end to the country’s longest conflict. Its special envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, has been dispatched to Qatar in an attempt to persuade the Taliban to accept a truce.

According to the State Department, Khalilzad will “push the Taliban to halt their military offensive” and “assist in formulating a joint international response to the rapidly deteriorating situation.”

Officials from Afghanistan’s most powerful neighbors, Pakistan, China, and Iran, will also be present at the conference.

However, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said it was up to the Afghan government and its soldiers to turn the tide, and that the US could do “not much” to assist.

The Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars’ Michael Kugelman doubted Washington’s ability to achieve anything.

“I fear that because the Taliban are so strong and the Afghan military is so besieged right now, it will be difficult for the US to find some form of momentum-changer,” he said.

The Taliban have shown little interest in peace talks, preferring to focus on a military victory to mark their return to power 20 years after being ousted in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

Thousands of civilians were fleeing the country as battle raged, with families fleeing freshly conquered Taliban cities with stories of terrible treatment at the hands of the rebels.

“The Taliban are beating and looting,” Rahima, who fled Sheberghan province and is now camped up with hundreds of families in a park in Kabul.

“If a family has a young girl or a widow, they take them forcibly. We had to flee in order to preserve our honor.”

“We are very exhausted,” said Farid, a Kunduz evacuee who did not want to be identified further.

Kunduz, a city in northern Afghanistan, was overrun by the Taliban. Brief News from Washington Newsday.