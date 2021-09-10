Thompson-Herah leads a team of Olympic champions to victory in the Diamond League.

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica led a slew of Olympic winners to victory in an action-packed Diamond League final in Zurich on Thursday, less than a month after the Tokyo Games ended.

Thompson-Herah capped off a “incredible” season by winning the 100m in a meet-record time of 10.65 seconds at the legendary Letzigrund Stadium, finishing ahead of Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith (10.87).

“It’s been a tumultuous season, one that’s been lengthy and exhausting. “I was so consistent because I just kept my faith in myself and didn’t let any negativity get in the way,” said the world’s second fastest female sprinter.

“It was a long season with ups and downs this year, but the world record is absolutely on my mind for next year.”

Asher-Smith had a swift turnaround in the 200m, but the winner in a world under-20 record time of 21.78sec was the ever-improving Namibian schoolgirl Christine Mboma, who was previously forbidden from competing in events between the 400m and the mile due to abnormally high testosterone levels.

Karsten Warholm of Norway, another Tokyo star, competed in the 400m hurdles for the first time since establishing a world record of 45.94 seconds to win gold.

The Norwegian, a two-time world champion, stormed through the first eight hurdles and held off Alison Dos Santos of Brazil to win in 47.35 seconds.

“I simply want to get back to training – it’s what I want to do and what I need to do, but it’ll also be nice to have a vacation from competing,” Warholm added.

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela, who also set a world record in Tokyo, won the women’s triple jump with a best of 15.48 meters, while Pedro Pichardo of Portugal won the men’s event (17.70m).

Rojas finished the season with the most 15m jumps (16) of any athlete in history, and she now owns six of the top seven jumps in history.

“I was able to leap 15 meters very easily this year, and I hope to be in even better form next year, and to continue to enjoy being out here on the field,” said Rojas, who received $30,000 in prize money along with the other champions.

Armand Duplantis of Sweden also set a meet record (6.06m) in the pole vault, thrilling the 20,000-strong crowd as he had three chances to break his own world record of 6.18m.

The women’s race was one of the most anticipated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.