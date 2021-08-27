Thompson-Herah is stunned by Fraser-third-fastest Pryce’s 100m time ever.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the 100m in the Lausanne Diamond League meeting on Thursday in the third fastest time ever, avenging her Olympic Games loss to Jamaican teammate Elaine Thompson-Herah.

The 34-year-old Olympic champion from 2008 and 2012 ran 10.60 seconds, only five days after Thompson-Herah set a new world record of 10.54 seconds in Eugene, Oregon.

Thompson-Herah, who won three gold medals in Tokyo in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay, was second in 10.64 seconds on Thursday, the eighth-fastest time in the event’s history.

Fraser-Pryce stated after her win in front of a packed, unmasked crowd at a freezing Stade Olympique de la Pontaise where the temperature battled to reach 18 degrees, “I had a very good feeling and I’m glad to have been able to do that time.”

A strong but legitimate +1.7 m/s tailwind boosted her winning run.

“I continue to work hard, race after race,” the nine-time world championship gold medalist said. I believed in myself, and I finished with a personal best tonight.

“I knew I could do it, even if the wind was howling this evening.”

Both ladies are agonizingly close to breaking Florence Griffith-Joyner of the United States’ world record of 10.49 seconds set in 1988.

At the next Diamond League meet in Paris on Saturday, Fraser-Pryce and Thompson-Herah will have another chance to break the 33-year-old record.

Thompson-Herah commented, “My body is exhausted after a long season and especially after breaking my personal record four times in a month.”

“I wasn’t even thinking about the world record at the time. I just want to put in a lot of effort and end the season strong.”

Shericka Jackson finished third, giving Jamaica a clean sweep of the podium.

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela came near to breaking her own world mark of 15.67m, which she set in the Olympics.

Rojas set a new Diamond League record with a wind-assisted 15.56m (+3.5 m/s) on her first attempt, and then added a 15.52m (+0.6) on her second attempt, which was further than Inessa Kravets’ previous world record of 15.50m.

With a 15.11m ‘Final Three’ jump, she would go on to win the championship.

Armand Duplantis, the Olympic pole vault champion, had a dismal return to competition following his triumph in Tokyo.

The Swede only managed 5.62m and failed three times at 5.82m, which was Christopher Nilsen’s winning height.

Sam Kendricks, the world champion, came in second with 5.82m.

Due to a positive Covid-19 test, America’s Kendricks were unable to compete in the Olympics.

Timur Morgunov of Russia came in third with a. Brief News from Washington Newsday.