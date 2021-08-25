Thompson-Herah is a member of the Golden Lausanne Diamond League and is on a mission.

The organizers boasted that the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne offered the “Best of Tokyo in 2 Hours,” but even they were unsure about the main event.

While World Athletics announced on Tuesday that 19 Olympic gold medalists have signed up for the ‘Athletissima’ meeting, the Diamond League’s ninth leg, the most notable is sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah, who claims she is on a “mission.”

With her gold in Tokyo, the Jamaican broke Florence-Griffith Joyner’s 33-year-old Olympic record. Thompson-Herah then ran 10.54 seconds in the Diamond League Prefontaine Classic in Oregon on Saturday, shaving 0.07 seconds off her previous best performance.

Only Griffith-Joyner has run quicker, with a time of 10.49 in Indianapolis in 1988.

Thompson-Herah had the three fastest times in history before her stunning victory in Tokyo; now she has three of the top five, and the Jamaican is vying for the record.

Thompson-Herah said after her triumph in Eugene, “I think the records are within reach because I ran 10.5 and I have so much more within me.” “I’ve got a mission to finish.”

“I have more races coming up, so I’m not going to get too excited or carried away.” “I have to keep doing my job,” she stated.

On Thursday night, she will compete against six of the seven women she defeated in Tokyo, including silver and bronze medalists Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, both Australians.

That was one of five events in Lausanne in which all three Olympic podium finishers competed.

The men’s high jump competition begins on Wednesday in the city center, but viewers will be denied a rematch between the two men who shared gold in Tokyo.

While one Olympic champion, Italian Gianmarco Tamberi, will compete, the other, Mutaz Barshim, has withdrawn after Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al-Thani, invited the jumper to be his guest of honor at a celebration back home on Thursday.

“An invitation that could not be refused,” World Athletics remarked ominously.

Belarusian Maksim Nedasekau, dubbed World Athletics’ “Harry Lime” after finishing third in a dramatic Tokyo duel to win bronze, will compete.

On Thursday, the action moves to the cozy Stade Olympic de la Pontaise, but unlike the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, which had 48,000 vacant seats for the Games, this time competitors will compete in a stadium that is nearly full to its 12,200 capacity.

