Thompson-Herah Completes a ‘Double-Double,’ and Biles Wins Brave Bronze

On Tuesday, Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica made history by completing the Olympic sprint “double-double,” while superstar gymnast Simone Biles valiantly faced the dreaded “twisties” to win bronze.

Thompson-amazing Herah’s 200-meter win, coming on the heels of her brilliant 100-meter win, made her the first woman to win both Olympic sprints in a row, recalling her retired compatriot Usain Bolt.

Karsten Warholm of Norway shattered his own 400m hurdles world record, and Athing Mu, 19, of the United States became the first American woman to win the 800m in 53 years.

Thompson-time Herah’s of 21.53 seconds was the second fastest in history, after only Florence Griffith Joyner’s world record of 21.34 achieved at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, which was tainted by doping.

The 29-year-old is the only female track and field athlete to win four individual Olympic golds, in addition to becoming the first woman to win a 100m-200m “double-double.”

Christine Mboma of Namibia claimed silver in 21.81 seconds, while Gabby Thomas of the United States took bronze in 21.87 seconds.

Gymnast Simone Biles had pulled out of her earlier finals due to the “twisties,” a disorienting mental block, but she returned to the Ariake Gymnastics Centre with a medal-winning performance to great fanfare.

The four-time gold medalist from the United States, popularly regarded as the “GOAT” (Greatest Of All Time), performed a superb performance that included a double backward somersault and a double pike dismount, smiling warmly as her colleagues praised her.

Biles was in second place until the final competitor, 16-year-old Chinese Guan Chenchen, came up and took first place with 14.633 points, moving teammate Tang Xijing to second place.

Biles, who revealed her aunt died two days before, stated, “I was just pleased to be able to compete regardless of the outcome.”

“I did it for myself, and I felt pleased with myself for being able to compete again.”

Double world champion Zou Jingyuan of China won the men’s parallel bars, while Daiki Hashimoto, 19, of Japan, who won the all-around, finished his breakout Olympics with gold in the horizontal bar.

Earlier in the day, Warholm beat his own world record by nearly 0.8 seconds in an exciting 400m hurdles final at the Olympic Stadium.

The 25-year-old surged to victory in 45.94 seconds, despite being pushed hard down the home straight by Rai Benjamin of the United States, who earned silver in 46.17 seconds, the second fastest time in history.

Warholm remarked, “I dream about it like a lunatic,” adding, “I didn’t touch one hurdle.” I was even able to find another piece of equipment on my way home, so ‘wow’. Brief News from Washington Newsday.