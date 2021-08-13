Thomas Tuchel wants Chelsea to sign a $34 million young midfielder following the signing of Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

After securing Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel wants to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in the summer of 2021.

Chelsea were heavily associated with Tchouameni, 21, when the summer window opened earlier this year, but the whispers died out quickly. Chelsea’s new transfer list includes Tchouameni, according to The Athletic, following the formal confirmation of Lukaku’s re-signing ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Chelsea are still interested in Sevilla center-back Jules Kounde and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, in addition to Tchouameni.

Cesc Fabregas, who played for Chelsea from 2014 to 2019, is Tchouameni’s current teammate. Fabregas joined the Blues ahead of the 2014-15 season after three seasons with FC Barcelona. Fabregas will be in his sixth season with Ligue 1 club Monaco in 2021-22.

“He has the potential to be the complete midfielder,” Fabregas stated in a recent interview, predicting Tchouameni’s success in the coming years. He’s a modern-day midfielder.”

Tchouameni made his first-team debut with Ligue 1 club Bordeaux in 2018 after emerging through the club’s development ranks. Tchouameni scored one goal and added one assist in 37 competitive games for Bordeaux over two seasons. That was enough to get the eye of Monaco, who signed the teenage midfielder to a four-and-a-half-year contract during the January 2020 transfer window.

Tchouameni has made 48 appearances for Monaco in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing four assists. Tchouameni has several big European teams after him, including Chelsea in the ongoing summer window, even before making his debut for France’s first squad. According to Transfermarkt, Tchouameni’s current market worth is roughly $34 million.

Chelsea are still looking to strengthen their squad after winning the Champions League last season and the 2021 Super Cup earlier this week. The Stamford Bride re-signed Lukaku after making Erling Haaland their priority target in the 2021 window.

Lukaku started his Premier League career with Chelsea in 2011. Unfortunately, the combo did not work out, and the Belgian playmaker was sold to Everton. Lukaku scored 87 goals in 168 competitive games for the Merseyside club. As a result, he was sent to the Theatre of Dreams.

Lukaku signed a five-year contract with Manchester United in 2017 for $104 million. Lukaku, on the other hand, only stayed at Old Trafford for two seasons.