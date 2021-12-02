Thomas Tuchel Slams Chelsea’s ‘Sloppy’ Performance In 2-1 Victory: Find Out More.

Thomas Tuchel condemned Chelsea’s “sloppy” performance in Wednesday’s 2-1 Premier League win against Watford.

Tuchel chastised Chelsea for failing to master the fundamentals, claiming that his team was “fortunate” to secure three points at Vicarage Road.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount scored the game’s first goal in the 29th minute, but Hornets forward Emmanuel Dennis equalized shortly before halftime. Hakim Ziyech, who has endured a rollercoaster season, rose to the situation by scoring the game-winning goal to give Chelsea three vital points.

Chelsea remained a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City and two ahead of Liverpool FC after their win at Watford.

“We were sloppily dressed. It was an out-of-the-ordinary performance from us. We weren’t prepared. I’m a part of it; I’m responsible for getting the team ready and preparing them for what’s to come. We were absolutely underperforming as a team for the first time. We struggled with the first balls, the pressure, the second balls, and the third balls “According to Chelsea’s official website, Tuchel stated in a post-match news conference after his team’s 2-1 victory.

Tuchel went on to say that his team was lacking in the fundamentals and that they needed to “alter the mentality.”

“It’s one thing to win or lose challenges; we didn’t even know where to look for them. We had the opportunity to discuss it at the halftime break and again at halftime. Because it was evident that we were struggling in the build-up, we tried to offer simple messages. We needed to improve our fundamentals and shift our mindset. We must acknowledge that we were fortunate to win this game. Because we play again on Saturday, I won’t spend too much time on this game “Added the German boss.

“It wasn’t easy for a variety of reasons. Watford played with zeal, but we battled with the fundamentals. We’re all in this together, and today we received a lucky break. We were able to steal three points “Tuchel went on to elaborate.

Chelsea’s next Premier League match is against West Ham United on Saturday.