Thomas Tuchel may have revealed the truth about Everton’s Ross Barkley.

“In my career, I’ve played with some great players, but I don’t believe I’ve ever seen a talent like Ross.”

When questioned about a 17-year-old Ross Barkley who was entering into the first-team fold in 2011, Everton legend Tim Cahill said this.

Following a spectacular debut performance in a 1-0 loss to Queens Park Rangers, former Everton and England defender Martin Keown confidently declared Barkley would be “one of the best players we’ll ever see in this nation.”

After loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United, he rejoined Roberto Martinez’s side ahead of the 2013-14 season, scoring a stunning long-range goal in a 2-2 draw with Norwich City on the opening day.

Barkley had a breakout season in which he contributed 10 goals (seven goals, three assists) over 37 league and FA Cup matches.

He became a crucial piece in Everton’s side while still a youngster, masterfully combining a conservative midfield pivot of Gareth Barry and James McCarthy with a frightening attack led by Romelu Lukaku.

At the end of the season, he was rewarded with a new contract that kept him at Goodison Park until 2018, indicating a bright future for both the player and the club.

Despite Martinez’s collapse in subsequent seasons, Barkley’s influence to the team grew, and he concluded the 2015/16 season – the Catalan’s final – with a league-leading 16 goal contributions (eight goals and eight assists)

Under the leadership of Martinez’s replacement, Ronald Koeman, who joined the club in the summer of 2016, he remained a major figure.

Barkley was one of Everton’s best performances in the 2016/17 season under the Dutchman, contributing to another 13 league goals for the Blues.

Barkley was a fully-fledged England international at this point, and his natural skill was obvious. Evertonians, though, were still irritated by his failure to overcome irritating characteristics like as bad decision-making.

