Thomas Tuchel explains why he hasn’t played a single game this season for Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel has revealed why Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has yet to feature in the current season 2021-22.

Chilwell, who joined Chelsea in the summer of 2020, last played in the Champions League final of 2020-21, which Tuchel’s side won by defeating Manchester City. Despite being picked into England’s Euro 2020 team, Chilwell did not play a single minute for the Three Lions, who eventually lost to Italy in the final.

So far this season, Tuchel has favoured Marcos Alonso to Chilwell as Chelsea’s left-back.

“It’s a piece of cake for Ben Chilwell. He returned with the most recent group [after the Euros and vacation]. Marcos Alonso had five weeks of pre-season left in his legs when he arrived. After a terrific pre-season, he made his competitive debut. He was simply more physically prepared, which was understandable given the training session and his outstanding performances. He appeared in three Premier League games as well as the Super Cup final. In addition, we are only permitted three substitutions, which is a major issue,” Tuchel was cited as stating in a recent interview by Goal.

Chelsea’s defense was outstanding as they held Liverpool FC to a 1-1 draw at Anfield in their most recent Premier League match.

“Chilly required time in training to adjust to the increased intensity. He’s ready now, but it wasn’t the right time to plunge him into the freezing water. It’s a shame, because having five changes gives you more tactical options. I don’t understand why the small teams argue that they are at a disadvantage in this situation. I was also a coach for a small squad, and having five guys available would have been ideal. I would have made them compete in a 16-kilometer race against the best teams. I believe that is a significant disadvantage in Europe as a whole, but why do I complain?” Tuchel, who was elected UEFA Manager of the Year for 2020-21, added.

Chilwell will not be seen playing for England during the international break. He was left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad. England’s full-back possibilities include Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Shaw, Reece James, Kieran Trippier, and Kyle Walker ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra, and Poland.

Chilwell will make his first outing of the season after the international break when Chelsea hosts. Brief News from Washington Newsday.