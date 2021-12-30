Thomas Tuchel demonstrates Jurgen Klopp’s point, and Pep Guardiola is well aware of this.

Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea are suffering from a slew of injuries, and their title hopes are fading.

Manchester City presently leads Chelsea by eight points and Liverpool by nine points going into the new year, however the Reds do have a game in hand and will seek to close the gap.

The match between Liverpool and Chelsea on Sunday might be a deciding factor in the title race, revealing who can challenge City to the end.

However, given their present injury issue, Thomas Tuchel has already confessed that his side will find it tough to compete.

“In a title race, how should we compete? Everyone else with a full roster and in training has all they need to win this league “On Wednesday night, he remarked in his post-match press conference.

“We’d be naive to believe we could do it with only Covid and injuries. Simply play, and no one would be stupid enough to do so without 23 fit players.” The London club drew 1-1 with Brighton at home, and things were made worse when both Reece James and Andreas Christensen were forced off due to injury.

Thiago Silva has already been ruled out, and Ben Chilwell has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, leaving the current European Champions with a shaky defense.

Jurgen Klopp is fully aware of how difficult it is to deal with such a situation.

Liverpool’s title defense was hampered last season due to a slew of ailments at center back.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip all saw their seasons cut short after strong starts.

Van Dijk had an anterior cruciate ligament injury early in the season, Gomez was sidelined for ten months after surgery to repair a tendon in his knee, and Matip was sidelined from February onwards due to ankle ligament damage.

Liverpool’s impact was catastrophic, as their form in the new year ruined their title bid and left them fighting for a top-four spot.

Between January and March, Liverpool lost six consecutive league matches at Anfield, losing to Burnley, Brighton, City, Chelsea, Everton, and Fulham.

There were barely a few defensive injuries.