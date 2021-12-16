Thomas Tuchel confirms that two key players will return to the Chelsea squad for the match against Everton.

N’Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah were available for selection for Chelsea’s Premier League match against Everton on Wednesday, according to Thomas Tuchel.

Last month, Kante suffered a knee injury while playing for Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League against Juventus.

Chalobah walked off the field after picking up a lot of pain in Chelsea’s league game against Watford. While Chalobah’s injury appeared serious at first, the defensive midfielder has made a full recovery in time for his side’s hectic schedule for the rest of the month.

“N’Golo (NG) will return to the bench tomorrow. He took part in the final two training sessions. Trevoh also participated in the previous two practices and will return to the team “On the eve of Chelsea’s league match against Everton, Tuchel told Chelsea’s official website.

Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell, on the other hand, will remain on the bench.

“We have to wait and see. Mateo was sidelined for seven or eight weeks due to injury, followed by Covid. It’s one thing to have NG back on the bench, and it’s another to have Mateo back before the end of the week, but does it imply this is truly NG and Mateo? That is something I seriously doubt. It would be unnecessary to train on a regular basis as a result. It will take some time, but when both of them are accessible, it will be a good day for us “Tuchel added.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku is not entirely fit and will play against his former team, Everton, in a battle against time.

“We can go on and on about fitness. The player will claim that he is healthy. Fitness instructors will either agree or disagree. Then there’s the head coach, who may or may not agree. It is possible that it will be determined by the game’s level of difficulty. We had a lot of traveling, lack of sleep, and a really intense opponent with Leeds, so he played 70-plus minutes against Zenit. We opted against putting him in right away. I believe he can play for at least 70 minutes, but it all depends on how the game goes “Tuchel remarked.

Chelsea has won only three of their previous five league games, and as a result, they have lost their top-flight position. Chelsea is in third place in the 2021-22 Premier League table with 36 points from 16 games. The Blues are a point behind Liverpool in second place and five behind Manchester City in first.