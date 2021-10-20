Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea’s $92 million Champions League hero must ‘fight his way back.’

Kai Havertz, Chelsea’s Champions League hero, hasn’t played much for the Blues this season, prompting Thomas Tuchel to say that “he needs to fight his way back into the club.”

Tuchel made his comments ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League match against Malmo on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

“Kai tries everything he can to go back to his previous level, and we do what we can to assist him, and he is a vital member of our squad.” He had a great preseason, and he had a great start to the season, so the tale hasn’t changed. But he lacks the numbers that matter – goals and assists – and he’ll have to fight his way back into the team,” Tuchel said on the eve of Chelsea’s encounter against Malmo.

Havertz has only scored one goal and made one assist in 10 appearances this season across all competitions.

“It might happen at any time.” We have faith in him and trust in him, and the rest is up to him. Tuchel continued, “He’s in good shape, he’s in a good mental state, he knows what he’s fighting for, and that’s the situation right now.”

Havertz has only been named to Tuchel’s starting XI six times in the ten games he has participated. He was an unused substitute in Chelsea’s 3-1 Premier League victory over Southampton, as well as their 5-4 League Cup victory over Aston Villa on penalties.

Havertz, who joined Chelsea for $92 million from Bayern Leverkusen in the summer of 2020, had a promising start to his career in England. In the 2020-21 season, he scored nine goals and assisted on another nine, including the game-winning goal against Manchester City that gave Chelsea their second Champions League title.

Tuchel, meanwhile, stressed the importance of maintaining the current squad structure for his club.

“Counter-attacks and ball wins can also be used to score. Creating chances against a deep-defending opponent, which a lot of teams are doing against us right now, is perhaps the most difficult thing. As a result, we’re on the lookout for solutions. That is why we have come. Changing the formation to include more offensive players could be one approach. Let’s see what happens “Tuchel made the remarks ahead of Chelsea’s upcoming match against Malmo.

Chelsea will be looking to get back on track after losing 1-0 to Juventus earlier this month. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.