Thomas Frank Offers Injury Update on Romero and Porro After Burnley Draw

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has provided an update on the injuries to defenders Cristian Romero and Pedro Porro following the club’s 2-2 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor. Both players were substituted during the match, sparking concern among fans about potential injuries.

Romero and Porro Substituted After Key Moments

Romero, who scored a crucial 90th-minute equalizer, was seen crouching on the pitch during stoppage time, leading to speculation about his fitness. Porro, on the other hand, was replaced at halftime by left-back Destiny Udogie. While both players were withdrawn, Frank reassured supporters that neither had sustained serious injuries.

Addressing the substitutions, Frank confirmed that Romero’s issue was cramp, and not a more severe injury. “Romero was cramping in the end,” Frank explained after the match. “Pedro was physical, having played a lot of minutes, so we made the change to manage his load.” Porro had started Tottenham’s last 14 matches across all competitions, and Frank emphasized that the decision was precautionary.

The match had been a challenging one for Spurs, who had to fight back twice to earn a point. Romero’s equalizer marked his third consecutive game with a goal, further highlighting the importance of the defenders in Spurs’ attacking efforts. Alongside Micky van de Ven, who opened the scoring, the two defenders have now contributed a combined 13 goals this season, with only Richarlison scoring more for the club.

Tottenham’s Attack Still in Need of Improvement

While the defenders have been crucial in providing goals, Frank acknowledged that Spurs still need more from their attacking players. With Dominic Solanke making his first league start of the season, the forward missed a good opportunity to put the team ahead, raising questions about Tottenham’s offensive performance. Frank admitted that while the players are putting in the effort, they still need to show more in the final third.

“It’s fantastic to see two defenders scoring again, that is very positive,” Frank said. “But we need more from our offensive players. They know it. They are working very hard on it. It’s not that they don’t want to, but of course, we need that. The day we add that together, plus defending a bit better, we will win.” Frank’s comments reflect the ongoing pressure for improvement as Spurs continue to chase better performances and consistency in both attack and defense.