This Weekend in Sports, Who Said What?

“Right now, the value of those tickets is absurdly high,” stated who said what in sports this weekend. So that’s all I know; pals have been begging me for tickets left, right, and center, and I’ve turned them down.” Virat Kohli, India’s cricket captain, on the high demand for tickets to next Sunday’s T20 World Cup match in Dubai against Pakistan.

“To summarize, we were really powerful for 70 minutes and very lucky for 20 minutes.”

Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea manager, after his team’s 1-0 victory over Brentford.

“With and without the ball, the entire performance was not good enough.”

After Man United’s 4-2 loss to Leicester, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed his disappointment.

“The start of the game was disastrous, and the entire game was disastrous.”

Following his team’s 1-0 loss to Troyes in the French league, Nice coach Christophe Galtier expressed his disappointment.

“I’m very proud of Greaves; he had to make a lot of sacrifices.” Not long ago, he was delivering packages for Amazon, and now he’s man of the match and playing against Bangladesh— Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer praised man-of-the-match Chris Greaves, who shined with bat and ball in Scotland’s T20 World Cup victory over Bangladesh.

“I might not be here now if I had believed what I saw last week.” My task is to produce a few results. Unfortunately, if you’re a Premier League manager who hasn’t won in seven or eight games this season, you’ll be under pressure.” — Newcastle manager Steve Bruce, following a 3-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the club’s debut match under new Saudi owners.

afp