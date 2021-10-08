This weekend at Anfield, Liverpool fans may meet Jurgen Klopp’s ‘world class’ signing.

Mona Nemmer, Liverpool’s head of nutrition, will visit fans at Anfield this weekend for a book signing.

‘A Taste of the Liverpool Way,’ which was formally issued by Nemmer last week, seeks to provide an insight into Jurgen Klopp’s first-health team’s and nutrition programs.

The book focuses on teaching ambitious young footballers and supporters of all ages how eating fresh, seasonal foods may help them become as healthy and strong as their heroes.

Nemmer joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in 2016 and is eager to offer culinary concepts that are commonly used at the Reds’ AXA Training Centre, which Klopp once called as “world class.”

During a signing event at the Anfield superstore on Saturday, October 9 from 1pm to 2.30pm, fans will be able to get their copies of the book signed.

In the interest of health and safety, those wishing to attend the event are advised to wear a facial covering unless exempt, and no close-contact photography will be allowed.

Nemmer remarked during the book’s launch: “I’ve loved every minute of working on this project, and we’ve had some amazing people help us visualize and bring all of the different chapters to life.

“For our supporters, we wanted to do something unique. We wanted to develop something distinctive and inspiring that would appeal with fans and empower them with good culinary knowledge, rather than just another recipe book or one that was overly technical and difficult.” Klopp continued: “Mona is a pivotal figure in the world of professional football. She is one of the most valuable team members at LFC because of her ability to influence and educate the players and staff.

"I'm overjoyed that she's publishing this book so that our fans all across the world can benefit from her incredible efforts. This allows our supporters to learn from Mona in the same way that our athletes do." The book is priced at £20 and is published by Reach Sport. It's on sale now at the official LFC online store and all official LFC stores in the UK and Ireland.