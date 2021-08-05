This week, ReachCulture will hold a unique panel discussion on race and sport.

This week, Reach plc, the owners of The Washington Newsday, will hold a special panel discussion on race and sport.

The event, hosted by the ReachCulture team, will take place on Thursday between 1 and 2.30 p.m., with audience members having the opportunity to ask questions in a Q&A session at the end of the conversation.

Anyika Onuora, a retired Olympian and Team GB gold and bronze medalist, and Gurmej Singh Pawar, the creator of award-winning events and media business Gurmej Singh Pawar, will join Greg Johnson, the host and Head of Regional Sport for Reach.

From Euro 2020 to the Olympics, race has been front and center this summer, whether it’s through footballers taking a knee in protest, race concerns surrounding who gets to compete in Tokyo, or mistreatment of fans and players because of their skin color.

Pawar will speak about his experiences as chairman of Barford Tigers Hockey Club and co-founder of the ‘All in Movement’ to make hockey inclusive, while Onuora will speak about her experiences as a player and in the wider world of sport.

Attendees should expect an open and honest discussion with the panel about their sporting accomplishments, the challenges that must be addressed for ethnic minorities in particular, and the greater role that the media can play through its coverage.

Anyone interested in participating in the conversation can sign up here. The talk will run 60 minutes, followed by a 30 minute Q&A.