This website has Week 4 College Football Top 20 Rankings and Games to Watch.

After a wild weekend of college football, Alabama hung on to beat the Florida Gators by thwarting a two-point convert Saturday, and the Crimson Tide retained their top position.

The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Florida 31-29 to reclaim the top spot in this website’s Top 20.

After trailing by 18 points after the first quarter, Florida rallied behind a suffocating defense and an offense that eventually found its stride. In the second half, the Gators missed an extra-point kick, forcing them to go for two points to tie the score. To secure the victory, Alabama stuffed a running play.

Oklahoma, Cincinnati, and Clemson all dropped out of the top 10 this week after winning their games.

Georgia is still in second place after thrashing South Carolina. Oregon is now No. 3, Iowa is No. 4, and Texas A&M is No. 5.

Penn State moved up to No. 6 after an outstanding win over Auburn at home. Penn State fought off the Tigers late for a 28-20 victory, a rare triumph for the Nittany Lions over an SEC opponent.

Oklahoma’s win over Nebraska was lackluster, as the Sooners fell four positions to No. 7. Michigan State made a statement on Saturday by traveling to Miami and defeating the Hurricanes 38-17. Michigan State enters the top ten for the first time, at No. 8. After a see-saw win over Indiana, Cincinnati fell five positions to No. 9, while Clemson fell three spots to No. 10 after a sluggish 14-8 home win over Georgia Tech.

Despite their loss, Florida maintained No. 11 in the polls, while SEC rival Ole Miss gained two positions to No. 12 after demolishing Tulane. After a win over Tulsa that looked weak at times, Coastal Carolina continues at No. 13, Notre Dame returns to No. 14, and Ohio State remains at No. 15 after a win over Tulsa that looked shaky at times.

Arkansas and Michigan, both undefeated, enter the rankings at Nos. 16 and 17, respectively. BYU moves up to No. 18, Auburn drops three spots to No. 19, and Fresno State climbs to No. 20 after holding off UCLA, which was No. 8 last week but is now out of the rankings. This is a condensed version of the information.