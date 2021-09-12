This website has Week 3 College Football Top 20 Rankings and Games to Watch.

Last weekend in college football, there were lots of surprises, with the biggest one taking place in Columbus, Ohio. The Oregon Ducks, on the other hand, are unlikely to be astonished that they upset the Ohio State Buckeyes despite traveling across the nation.

Five starters were absent, including defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who could be the top overall pick in the NFL Draft next spring.

The fortnightly The top 20 on this website shuffled as much this week as it did during the first full weekend of games. Alabama is still in first place, followed by Georgia in second place.

Because, well, they lost at home to a club that was missing five starters, and the Buckeyes didn’t seem like a top 10 team, Ohio State dropped from third to 15th. Oregon won the game 35-28, however it was only a one-score game due to a late touchdown by Ohio State. Oregon held Ohio State scoreless in the first quarter, allowing only seven points in the second and another seven in the third.

Oregon moves up to fifth place, trailing only No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 4 Cincinnati, who both moved up one spot after decisive Week 2 victories.

After defeating in-state foe Iowa State 27-17, the Iowa Hawkeyes jumped ten spots. Clemson, UCLA, Texas A&M, and Penn State complete the top ten.

In Denver, Texas A&M needed a comeback effort to defeat Colorado 10-7. On the second possession of the game, the Aggies lost quarterback Haynes King, who never returned.

The Gators have climbed three positions to No. 11, but they will face a difficult task when the No. 1 Crimson Tide visits Gainesville on Saturday.

Coastal Carolina, which moved up four spots, is No. 12, followed by Michigan State. This week, the Spartans will face the Miami Hurricanes in South Florida.

Ole Miss is ranked No. 14 in the country, one spot ahead of Ohio State.

Auburn is ranked No. 16 in the country, and they face a difficult road trip this week to Penn State.

After a close win over Toledo, Notre Dame dropped four positions to No. 17. The top 20 is rounded out by UCF, Virginia Tech, and BYU.

After that, USC, which was previously placed No. 11, dropped out of the rankings. This is a condensed version of the information.