This website features Week 6 College Football Top 20 Rankings and Games to Watch.

The top two teams are separating themselves from the rest of the pack, according to the fifth weekend of college football. The Heisman frontrunners aren’t who they used to be, and the contenders aren’t who they used to be.

Several top teams suffered losses, including Florida’s loss to Kentucky and Oregon’s loss to Stanford.

Alabama and Georgia are the top two teams in this website’s Major 20 after both winning convincingly at home against top SEC opponents. After an overtime loss to Stanford, Oregon dropped to third place. Iowa and Penn State are now ranked 3 and 4, respectively, and will meet in Iowa City this week.

Cincinnati is ranked No. 5 after defeating Notre Dame on the road to remain unblemished. Oklahoma is still unbeaten at No. 6, and the other top 10 teams—Michigan State, Michigan, BYU, and Coastal Carolina—are also unbeaten.

On Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama defeated Ole Miss 42-21. At halftime, the Crimson Tide led 28-0, and the Crimson Tide led 35-0 before putting the brakes on in the second half. The same can be said about Georgia, who jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter against Arkansas, which was ranked in the top 10 after victory over Texas and Texas A&M.

Oregon appeared to be down early against Stanford, but the Ducks rallied to take a 24-17 lead. Stanford won in overtime after tying the game at the end of regular.

Cincinnati looked excellent in its win over Notre Dame on the road, and the Bearcats appear to be a legitimate contender for the College Football Playoff if they stay unblemished.

Both Michigan and Michigan State win to remain undefeated, BYU remains unblemished, and Coastal Carolina joins the top 10 on this page.

Going into this week, the Big Ten conference has four teams in the top ten of this website.

Oklahoma State jumps to No. 11 after defeating Baylor, which suffered its first loss of the season in Stillwater on Saturday.

Auburn upset LSU for the first time in Baton Rouge since 1999, and the Tigers are now ranked No. 15, only one spot ahead of Wake Forest, which is undefeated. This is a condensed version of the information.