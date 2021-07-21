This summer, we ‘signed’ Ismaila Sarr for Liverpool, and she performed admirably.

We ‘signed’ Ismaila Sarr for Liverpool this summer, and she performed excellently.

Sadio Mane, a Senegalese compatriot and Liverpool forward, recently contributed to the rumors with a cryptic social media post. Ismaila Sarr of Watford has been linked with a move to Liverpool for the previous 12 months.

When Mane shared a footage of Sarr scoring against the Reds in February 2020, it grabbed the interest of many supporters, prompting to speculation that the striker could be on his way out.

Around the time Diogo Jota was signed, he was clearly on Liverpool’s radar.

Sarr, a 23-year-old striker who scored 13 goals and added 10 assists for Watford in the Championship last season, would give the Reds greater attacking depth.

After Marko Gruijic agreed to a £10.5 million move to Porto and Taiwo Awoniyi agreed to a £6.5 million move to Union Berlin, Liverpool have begun trimming their roster ahead of next season.

So, what happens if Sarr decides to move to Merseyside this summer?

To find out, we ran a season-long simulation with Sarr and newcomer Ibrahima Konate in the Liverpool team, and this is what happened…

We ‘signed’ Ismaila Sarr for Liverpool this summer.

We created this scenario using the Football Manager 2021 editor by arranging for Watford star Ismaila Sarr to join Liverpool ahead of next season.

Let’s take a look at Sarr’s in-game statistics in Football Manager 2021 as of July 2021, and how he fit into Jurgen Klopp’s team throughout our simulated season.

The Senegalese international made 37 appearances for the Reds, with 28 of them coming as a substitute as a back-up winger.

In his first season, despite a few substitute appearances, he scored seven goals and added one assist.

When compared to his national counterpart, Sarr matched Mane in many important per-90 statistics.

Sarr, for example, scored 0.41 goals per 90 minutes compared to Mane’s 0.42, meaning that if Sarr had been given more playing time, he could have equaled Mane’s goal total.

Sarr also contributed to the defense. “We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”