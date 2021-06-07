This season, England has the most top-level experience heading into Euro 2020.

England has the most top-level experience this season heading into the delayed Euro 2020 – but will it be a positive or a risk of burnout?

The Covid-19 pandemic not only caused the tournament to be postponed from last summer, but it also caused a halt in domestic leagues, resulting in a late start and compressed schedule for the 2020-21 season.

The PA news agency compared the 24 squads based on their season’s appearance data from league and UEFA competitions, with England’s players topping the list with 77,438 minutes of football played throughout various competitions.

That’s about 3,500 minutes more than second-placed Portugal – a differential of 39 matches, or more than a 20-team league’s ever-present player.

While Gareth Southgate will be thrilled to see his team in regular top-flight action, he will be concerned about the physical toll it will take on his players.

Despite injury concerns – albeit the result of an awkward fall in the case of the latter – Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire were named in the squad, while Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the tournament due to a thigh injury sustained in the warm-up friendly against Austria, and Jack Grealish, who missed a stretch of Aston Villa’s season due to injury, finished that game with a conspicuous ice-pack.

The tournament favorites dominate the top eight nations in terms of playing time – Portugal, France, Holland, and Germany all have over 70,000 minutes, followed by Italy, Spain, and Belgium in that order, with the Red Devils on 56,376 minutes.

With the exception of Holland goalkeeper Tim Krul, who made 36 appearances totaling 3,190 minutes in Norwich’s Championship-winning season, all of those appearances were in top-level leagues ranked in the top 10 in UEFA’s national coefficients, as well as the Champions League, Europa League, and UEFA Super Cup.

Several of those nations, notably England, played in all five of Europe’s “big five” leagues: the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, LaLiga, and Ligue 1.

Holland has 14,847 minutes from their own domestic league, while Portugal has 14,847 minutes. (This is a brief piece.)