This page features Week 2 College Football Top 20 Rankings and Games to Watch.

During the first, full opening weekend of college football, there was a feast of quality matchups. Fans packed stadiums, and television ratings reflected the game’s huge popularity following a COVID-affected season in 2020.

A number of teams ranked in the preseason top 20 lost, and there were some surprises, such as UCLA beating LSU and Penn State beating Wisconsin on the road. Tulane narrowly lost to No. 2 Oklahoma (40-35), No. 11 Oregon beat Fresno State (31-24), and Louisiana Tech lost to Mississippi State (35-34).

The slate of rated contests, notably the two SEC-vs-ACC games in the southeast, was the big attraction last weekend. No. 13 Miami was defeated 44-13 by top-ranked Alabama. Then, in a 10-3 victory, No. 4 Georgia defeated No. 3 Clemson. Georgia’s only touchdown came on a pick-six, while neither team allowed an offensive touchdown.

Ohio State defeated Minnesota in a tough game on the road, Virginia Tech dragged former No. 9 North Carolina down to earth, Iowa dominated Indiana, and Washington was defeated by Montana.

On Sunday night, Florida State scored late against Notre Dame to send the game to overtime, where Notre Dame won 41-38 on a field goal.

From the preseason to Week 2, here’s what occurred in the rankings.

There is still one game left, with Louisville and Ole Miss meeting in Atlanta on Monday night. It will be America’s first chance to see Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, who is a Heisman contender heading into the 2021 season.

Preseason rankings are more cosmopolitan than anything else, with sources looking ahead to 2020 results as well as returning personnel. The incumbent national champion Alabama was ranked first, followed by Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State, according to this website.

Anyone who doesn’t have Alabama at No. 1 after the first full week of football probably didn’t watch any football or highlights this weekend.

Even though they lost, Oklahoma slipped. Georgia jumped to No. 2 thanks to their strong defense. Ohio State just climbed a few spots in the rankings, but they had a terrible time at Northwestern. The only team that lost and was still in the competition. This is a condensed version of the information.