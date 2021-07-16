‘This is what modern football is all about.’ – Rafa Benitez lays out Everton’s vision and makes a promise to Valencia.

Rafa Benitez has revealed his plans to build an Everton team that not only plays with flair, but also has the discipline and structure needed to win games.

After Carlo Ancelotti’s surprising departure to Real Madrid at the start of the month, Benitez was named the new Everton manager at the end of June.

The 61-year-old brings a plethora of experience to Goodison Park, having previously managed in Spain, Italy, England, and China.

However, because of his time with Liverpool, his selection is possibly the most divisive in Merseyside football history.

Between 2004 and 2010, Benitez led Liverpool to Champions League and FA Cup glory, as well as a second-place Premier League finish.

Some Everton fans have questioned the Spaniard’s defensive minded style during his time at Newcastle United, in addition to his Anfield history.

Benitez, on the other hand, has moved on to discuss how he plans to set up the Blues like he did with his two title-winning teams at Valencia.

He told evertontv, “I am really thrilled since everyone is trying to help.” “The staff has been quite helpful, the players are training extremely well, and there is a strong dedication on the part of the players.

“In terms of what we want to achieve and how we want to organize things, we tried to create a positive attitude.

“Everything is proceeding as planned. Normally, when meeting with a squad for the first time, you tell them, “We want to do well, and we want to assist them and strive to better them as players.”

“To foster a sense of belonging that will enable us to compete with anyone.” I further clarify that all I want of them is that they give everything.

“That is what I demand from the players, and what the fans expect from the players.”

The Everton manager then went on to recollect a period when his Valencia team disappointed him by failing to score the most goals in their second championship season.

“I was pretty disappointed that year because we came in second in the league in terms of goal scoring,” he explained.

“We could have been the team with the most goals and the fewest goals conceded. The summary comes to a close.