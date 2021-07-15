This is what happened when we ‘signed’ Saul Niguez for Liverpool.

Saul Niguez, a Spanish midfielder, is the latest high-profile midfielder linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

Following the free transfer of former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool have been connected with a number of players as potential replacements, including Florian Neuhaus, Renato Sanches, and Saul Niguez.

Last season, the 26-year-old played a major role in Atletico Madrid’s La Liga title triumph, as Diego Simeone’s team defeated Real Madrid and Barcelona to win the league for the first time since the 2013/2014 season.

And rumours over a possible Liverpool move for Saul has grown even more as Colchoneros just completed the signing of Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese, who may fill in for the Spaniard.

So, if Saul were to join Liverpool this summer, how would he fit into Jurgen Klopp’s plans?

And, if Liverpool bought Saul, would they be able to reclaim the Premier League championship from Man City next season?

We’ve ‘signed’ Saul for Liverpool next season, just to see what happens.

We used the Football Manager 2021 editor to put up this simulation, and we arranged for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez to join Liverpool on July 1st, 2021.

We then used FM21 to simulate the entire 2021/22 season to evaluate how much of an influence the Spanish midfielder could make next season. We also updated the database to cover the most recent transfers from around the globe of football, such as Ibrahim Konate’s arrival at Liverpool and Gini Wijnaldum’s departure.

As of July 2021, Saul’s profile in Football Manager 2021 looks like this.

The Spaniard is a technically gifted and very versatile midfielder who excels in all aspect of the game.

This is what transpired in Liverpool’s 2021/22 season after the signing of Saul.

Despite the fact that Klopp rotated his midfield in the Premier League depending on the opposition, the Spanish midfielder emerged as a vital figure for Jurgen Klopp’s side during this simulated campaign.

Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all started a lot of games for the Reds this season, but Saul did not. The summary comes to a close.