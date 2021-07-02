This is what happened when we ‘signed’ Florian Neuhaus for Liverpool.

Following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum, Liverpool have been connected with a number of midfielders this summer, notably Florian Neuhaus of Borussia Mnchengladbach.

Last season, the German midfielder had a strong Bundesliga season, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 33 league games, earning him a spot in Germany’s Euro 2020 roster.

Despite the ties, ECHO understands that, while Liverpool is keeping an eye on Neuhaus, they are unlikely to make a midfield addition this summer, despite Wijnaldum’s move to Paris Saint-Germain.

On a special Florian Neuhaus podcast on the Blood Red channel, Florian Plettenberg, chief reporter at German source Sport1, told the ECHO that he believes tentative contact has been established with the player’s side.

So, if Florian Neuhaus joins Liverpool this summer, how would he fit in with Jurgen Klopp’s squad?

To test what would happen, we ‘signed’ Florian Neuhaus for Liverpool next season.

We used the Football Manager 2021 editor to put up this simulation, and we arranged for Borussia Mnchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus to join Liverpool on July 2nd, 2021.

We then used FM21 to simulate the entire 2021/22 season to evaluate how much of an influence the German midfielder could make next season.

We also put the most recent transactions in the simulation to make it as realistic as possible, thus Ibrahima Konate was added to the Reds roster and Gini Wijnaldum was transferred to Paris Saint-Germain.

As of July 2021, Neuhaus’ profile in Football Manager 2021 looks like this.

The Football Manager database presently contains information on over 800,000 persons and 45,000 active clubs, with data supplied from a 1,000-strong worldwide on-the-ground scouting network.

Among their ranks are scouts and coaches who work in the football industry on a professional level.

So, with Neuhaus’ signature in hand, this is what transpired.

During the simulated season, the German midfielder was a key component of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad, appearing frequently for the Reds.

Let’s take a closer look at Neuhaus’ stats for Liverpool in 2021/22.

The 24-year-old made 45 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, including 27 starts. The summary comes to a close.