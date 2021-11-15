‘This Is Huge,’ says Marsh as Australia wins the T20 World Cup.

Mitchell Marsh hit an unbeaten 77 as Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets to win the Twenty20 World Cup for the first time on Sunday, with captain Aaron Finch hailing the victory as “massive.”

With 173 to chase in Dubai, Australia relied on a 92-run second-wicket stand between David Warner (53), and Shaun Marsh to reach their mark with seven balls to spare.

Warner fell to Trent Boult’s second wicket, but Marsh kept going to help Australia win the T20 World Cup for the first time, adding to their five 50-over World Cup titles.

Marsh, who smashed six fours and made 28, was joined by Glenn Maxwell, who made 28.