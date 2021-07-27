‘This is how I’m going to die,’ says a police officer testifying about the riot in the US Capitol.

While protecting the Capitol on January 6 from a rampaging mob dubbing him a traitor, a police officer told a rapt US congressional committee Tuesday that he believed “this is how I’m going to die.”

Another said he “went to hell and back” guarding US senators and the citadel of American democracy after being pummeled senseless by rioters supporting then-president Donald Trump.

The riveting tales started a momentous 3.5-hour meeting of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack, which began with chilling footage of the horrific rampage.

The vivid, often cruel firsthand experiences of officers who were under siege by persons they described as domestic “terrorists” set the tone in a widely attended hearing.

Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, an immigrant US Army Iraq combat veteran, described how he and colleagues “fought hand to hand, inch by inch, to avoid an invasion” of the facility to the panel.

“A violent mob who obviously regarded us… as a hindrance to their attempted insurgency punched, kicked, shoved, sprayed with chemical irritants, and even blinded us with eye-damaging lasers,” Gonell told startled committee members.

He remembers telling himself, “This is how I’m going to die, protecting this entrance.”

The work of the committee has become a political flashpoint six months after hundreds of Trump supporters carried out the worst assault on the Capitol in two centuries.

There have been a lot of conspiracy theories floating around. Some Republican politicians have openly embraced Trump’s bogus assertion that the election was rigged, insisting that January 6 was a peaceful march.

With false narratives gaining currency, the nine members of the committee framed their investigation as a call for truth.

In their opening address, the panel’s Democratic chairman, Bennie Thompson, said, “We know there is evidence of a concerted planned attack.”

“We know that the men and women who stormed the Capitol intended to sabotage the country’s peaceful transfer of power.”

Thompson promised that the committee will be “driven entirely by the facts,” adding that “politics and partisanship have no role in our study.”

Rioters forced their way into the Capitol that day, chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” and attempting to obstruct certification of Joe Biden’s November presidential election victory, fuelled by an aggressive Trump rally in Washington.

Officer Harry Dunn of the United States Capitol Police Department described being hurled racist epithets, including the N-word.