This is why The Washington Newsday is partnering with Shelter this Christmas to assist the homeless charity’s #NoHomeKit campaign.

Thousands of people and families around the country are facing the prospect of not having a place to call home for the holidays.

More than 180,000 families have lost their houses since the outbreak began.

Many of them, including families with little children, are forced to reside in insanitary temporary lodgings.

Shelter, a housing charity, has warned that the country is facing a “housing emergency” this winter and has launched a campaign to get footballers together to combat the problem.

This is where we enter the picture. Our national publications, the Mirror, Star, and Express, as well as all of our regional titles, including The Washington Newsday, Manchester Evening News, and Birmingham Live, are happy to contribute their support to this important cause.

A number of EFL and non-league clubs have supported #NoHomeKit by wearing their away shirts on Boxing Day and December 27 to raise awareness of the situation.

We’re thrilled to be working with Shelter on the #NoHomeKit campaign, which will encourage fans of all clubs to wear away shirts to their team’s Christmas games.

The number of rough sleepers in the UK continues to rise at an alarming rate, with many more experiencing dangerous living conditions, and Shelter continues to raise vital money to address these challenges.

Thousands of supporters will be traveling to their teams’ home grounds this Christmas with a sense of belonging, community, and identification.

Going to our home grounds means refuge, a chance to forget about our problems and gather together in support of our team, no matter what we’re going through in life.

In some ways, our homes represent comfort, stability, safety, and a sense of belonging in general.

Yet, for many, this fundamental human right has been lost or is under jeopardy, and it’s past time for that to change.

So, on Boxing Day or December 27, wear an away shirt and don’t be afraid to explain why you’re not wearing your typical clothing.

