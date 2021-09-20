Thierry Small’s departure was explained as “he got his way” after a “unbelievable” Everton offer was refused.

David Unsworth has weighed in on Thierry Small’s departure from Everton over the summer.

Instead of signing a contract with the club, the young left-back chose to depart and join Southampton on a three-year professional contract.

Everton had offered terms to the 17-year-old after he had been with the club for five years after coming from West Bromwich Albion in 2016.

Carlo Ancelotti gave Small his senior debut in January, in the second half of Everton’s FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday at Goodison Park.

However, he was unable to persuade him to stay on Merseyside, and Unsworth has expressed his disappointment at the defender’s departure.

“In fairness to the club, we did everything we possibly could [to keep him],“ the under-23s boss told The Washington Newsday.

“We offered him an extraordinary offer since we didn’t want him to leave,” says the narrator. We had no idea that was going to happen.

“We fought tooth and nail to keep him until he really left. It’s far more difficult to keep a player who doesn’t want to stay at your team.

“He got his way, which is rather common these days.”

Small’s departure and the loan departure of Niels Nkounkou over the summer have left the club’s U23s without an out-and-out left defender.

Both Elijah Campbell and Joe Anderson, who are natural centre-backs, have played in that position so far this season.