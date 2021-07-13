Thierry Small is awaiting a decision on his future, but the Everton truth remains despite Manchester United and Arsenal’s interest.

Thierry Small may soon have to make a difficult decision concerning his future.

Everton fans will be familiar with the youthful left-back after his meteoric ascent in the 2020/21 season, which included appearances for both the under-23s and the first team.

At a Premier League 2 level, the 16-year-old established himself as a reliable alternative for David Unsworth, making 13 games and scoring three goals and providing an assist.

He made his senior debut alongside fellow bright young prospect Tyler Onyango in the closing minutes of Goodison Park’s FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday.

As a result, the Solihull native broke Jose Baxter’s record of becoming the youngest player to ever wear the royal blue shirt for the first team.

All of this is no doubt on supporters’ thoughts now that the latest reports about Small’s long-term future have surfaced.

In a comprehensive report, The Athletic claim that the defender has not returned to Finch Farm after being expected there on Monday, amid reports that Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in him.

At the core of it all, the player is said to be concerned about the absence of a clear path to the first team, with Lucas Digne and Niels Nkounkou said to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

Everton has a professional contract offer on the table for Small, which they hope he will accept after his 17th birthday in early August.

But, at the very least, there’s only so much convincing that can be done when it comes to those anxieties.

Of course, it’s a difficult issue. Lucas Digne is a superb player who, after signing a long-term contract at the start of the year, is expected to have the number one spot all to himself if his performances stay at this level.

Meanwhile, Nkounkou shone briefly in the early stages of the 2020/21 season, even playing further forward in left midfield to showcase his offensive abilities.

If Small and his new representatives don’t believe there will be enough possibilities as a result, then that’s understandable. The summary comes to a close.