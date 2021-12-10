Thierry Henry claims Mohamed Salah after observing a shift at Liverpool.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah must’maintain’ his present form, according to Arsenal icon Thierry Henry, in order to become the finest player in the world.

The Egyptian has now scored 20 goals for the Reds in what has been perhaps his greatest season to date.

Salah has been praised by a lot of analysts this season, and now Henry has chimed in on the 29-year-efforts. old’s

‘I think Mo Salah is terrifying right now.’ But that was three to four months ago “‘I told GQ,’ he said.

“Is he on his path to become [the world’s top player]? That is something I believe, but he must preserve it. What I admire about him right now is that he’s more willing to distribute the ball early.

“Now he must understand that he must improve the performance of his players. That’s what he’s doing this year, and it’s one of my favorite things about him. I used to like the manner in which he finishes and scores goals.

“Now he prefers to share, and that makes me nervous. Please wait a moment. He’s evolving.

“This is why I feel he’ll arrive soon. Is he on his way yet? I don’t believe he’s arrived yet. Is he on his path to becoming? Yes, he is on his way to becoming one.” Salah’s performance this season won him seventh place in the Ballon d’Or rankings, which were released at the end of last month.

Behind Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho, Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante, and Cristiano Ronaldo is the Reds’ star.

Salah has scored 20 goals and provided nine assists this season, already surpassing his previous season’s total.