‘Thiago loves to damage the Dragons,’ says the Portuguese press after Porto’s loss in Liverpool.

Last night, Liverpool defeated Porto 2-0 at Anfield in the Champions League.

“Some elements dictated the full-time result, such the lack of attacking efficacy and the opposition’s excellent skill,” Porto manager Sergio Conceicao admitted after the game.

In the end, it was the “individual qualities” of Liverpool players that made the difference in front of a sold-out Anfield.

Regardless of the outcome, Conceicao was satisfied with his team’s first-half performance.

With goals from Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah in the second half, Jurgen Klopp’s side increased their lead at the top of the table, winning all five of their Champions League games and securing a place in the last 16.

The reaction of the Portuguese and Brazilian media after Liverpool’s victory over Porto is as follows…

Thiago Alcantara joined Liverpool in the summer of 2019 and scored his debut goal for the club against Porto, where he has a tendency of scoring.

The Spaniard has three goals against the Dragons, two of which came while he was playing for Bayern Munich.

However, this is an interesting fact because the midfielder has a rocky relationship with goal, having scored his last goal two years ago in February.

Van Dijk, Henderson, and Robertson, as well as other regular players, started on the bench for Liverpool.

Porto seized control of the game early on, creating four goal opportunities in the first 15 minutes, one of which was squandered to open the score. Before Mane scored at the other end, Otavio’s effort was inches wide, and VAR disallowed the goal for offside.

The Dragons had lost their effectiveness in the second half. Thiago Alcantara capitalized on a free kick rebound with a stunning strike that found the back of the net.

After a cross from Morton on the right, Salah increased the lead, leaving Uribe on the ground after the Egyptian performed a moment of class.

The fate of the Dragons will be decided in the last game against Atletico Madrid.

“What promised to be new turned out to be the same old thing. FC Porto had a good start but were defeated by Liverpool in the end. After all, if Porto beats or draws Atletico Madrid at Estadio do Dragao, they still have a chance to qualify.

“Those who don’t score risk losing a game – even if they don’t score.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”