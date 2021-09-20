Thiago is racing against the clock to be fit for crucial Liverpool matches.

After joining Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino on the sidelines, Thiago Alcantara faces a race against time to be fit for Liverpool’s Champions League trip to Porto next week.

The Reds are still awaiting scan results on Thiago’s calf injury, which forced him to leave Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace with a limp.

However, the Spaniard has already been ruled out of the Carabao Cup third round fixture against Norwich City on Tuesday and the Premier League trip to Brentford on Saturday.

Liverpool’s availability for the Champions League match at Porto in a fortnight, as well as the home game against Manchester City the following weekend, is now in doubt.

“Thiago had a calf issue, as the gaffer revealed after the game,” Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders said on Monday.

“I can’t estimate how long it will take right now, but it won’t be tomorrow or during the weekend.

“Let’s wait for the scan results and a proper diagnosis. It’s also a shame since he was taking the game by the horns and, in my opinion, was a true playmaker. It’s a pity we’re missing him.

“After Harvey Elliott, we’ve lost two incredibly important midfielders in a week, and that’s the awful thing.”

Alexander-Arnold and Firmino have been ruled out of the encounter at Carrow Road, as has Neco Williams.

Firmino is expected to return to team training on Monday, while Alexander-Arnold is still recovering from the illness that struck him the morning of the Palace match.

Trent is still not feeling well, according to Lijnders. “He’ll go for a jog, but he won’t be ready for tomorrow.”

“It wasn’t easy because these players – and this says a lot about our squad – want to play everything, even if they’re sick or unsteady.

He did, however, accept blame.

“Trent, there are no symptoms – no COVID symptoms,” says the doctor. Regardless, we test. In a few days, he should be OK, but Norwich arrives too soon.

“Then there’s Bobby, who will participate in some team training but isn’t yet ready. However, things are going nicely. And Neco is making good progress as well, but tomorrow is also coming too soon.”

Caoimhin Kelleher, the goalkeeper, will start against Norwich, according to Lijnders.

“Ali never appeared in the League.”

