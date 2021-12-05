Thiago displays a fresh side for Liverpool as the Adama Traore transfer saga unfolds.

Thiago Alcantara is attractive even when he is winning ugly.

With his range of passing and ability to put his foot on the ball when needed, the Spaniard has established himself as a key player in Liverpool’s engine room.

While this helped Wolves defenders end up in places they didn’t want to be, a blood-and-thunder battle revealed another side of Thiago’s game.

When the going got rough, he wasn’t afraid to put his foot down against strong opponents who were usually taller and bigger.

Thiago is unafraid of the pace and bustle of English football, and any notion that he couldn’t handle it has long been disproved.

Only a combination of Romain Saiss and Jose Sa kept the Spaniard from scoring the goal that his play warranted.

In the first quarter, Thiago’s tenacity helped Liverpool win the required arm wrestle, but his quality in possession began to affect Wolves.

Jordan Henderson was a little jaded in the engine room following his derby heroics, and Fabinho was also tired later on.

Thiago, on the other hand, will benefit from playing only his second full 90-minute game of the season. He is now having a real say in a title challenge, 15 months into his Liverpool career.

Jurgen Klopp’s affection for Adama Traore has never been hidden.

His Liverpool teammates, on the other hand, were less enthusiastic about the muscular Wolves forward.

It’s no surprise. Traore’s pace and strength made it nearly difficult for the Reds to stop him without resorting to foul play in the second half.

Fabinho was correctly warned. Robertson rushed into the book after his teammate. The Molineux faithful will be perplexed as to why Thiago was not issued a yellow card by referee Chris Kavanagh.

Traore even dared to knock Virgil van Dijk off the ball, but the Dutchman was saved by brilliant covering play from Trent Alexander-Arnold as Hwang Hee-Chan rushed into the area.

That scene in the play brought up two points.

First, despite his menace, Traore lacks a consistent end product, with three goals and three assists since the start of last season maybe explaining why Liverpool has never genuinely pursued his signature, at least for now.

And the fact that it was Alexander-Arnold came as no surprise. “The summary has come to an end.”