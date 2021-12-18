Thiago declares his love for Liverpool and explains why he is “never happy enough.”

Thiago Alcantara has explained his decision to join Liverpool and sent a strong warning to the club’s championship rivals.

The Reds are in a Premier League title fight with a group of clubs, and they are still in contention for every other cup competition.

Jurgen Klopp’s team is second in the Premier League, has breezed through the Champions League group stage, and is also in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Thiago has two goals this season and has been a crucial figure in Liverpool’s midfield throughout the Reds’ eight-game winning streak.

The 31-year-old has detailed why he left Bayern Munich to join Liverpool last year, as well as why he is never pleased with his own performances.

Thiago said Liverpoolfc.com, “I’m the type of person who always wants more and more.”

“I’m never satisfied with my work; I always want more.”

“I came to a club like Liverpool to win every game, play every game, and if it’s in the starting XI, even better.”

“Last season, I was already settled with the team, but today, for sure, with the crowd and a bit more of a normal situation in our daily routine, it’s much more how it was during my life.”

“Right now, we’re in an odd phase, but all we can do is adapt to the situation and attempt to get through it as best we can.”

Liverpool is now in second place in the Premier League, one point behind leaders Manchester City, and will face Inter Milan in the Champions League last-16.

Thiago believes it is “too early” to focus on what the club can accomplish this season, but adds that they aim to win as many trophies as possible.

“Right now, if the season ends in a month, I can say we’re ready to play for anything or achieve anything,” Thiago added.

“However, I believe it is too early to declare that we want to win this and that, but we are a team that desires it.”

“As I’ve mentioned previously, we want to win every game – every title that is conceivable, every.”

