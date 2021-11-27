Thiago and Andy Robertson were outstanding against Southampton, according to Liverpool player ratings.

At either end of the first half, good saves kept Broja and Armstrong out, while another good save kept the latter out later.

Konate was sold short with a throw-in for a Broja chance, but he offered plenty of firepower going forward. Involved in the second goal and set up the third corner.

Some nerves – partly due to the weather – but Alisson got a pat for putting off Broja when the Southampton man was clear and then blocking Armstrong’s goal-bound shot. This is a step forward.

With authority, marshaled the back line and swept up whenever necessary. Dealt effectively with the whirling wind and slammed home a magnificent fourth strike.

Created the first goal with a low cross and was a constant threat down the left flank coming forward, forming strong links with Mane and Jota. A fantastic comeback to form.

The Brazilian’s normal blend of good positioning, interception, and solid tackle. Doesn’t mind doing the grunt job.

In possession, he took some risks that paid off, allowing him to find gaps between Southampton’s lines. It was delicious to see him drop his shoulder before hitting his deflected goal. Subbed.

In the build-up to the second goal, he linked up brilliantly with Salah and kept Liverpool pressing forward with quick distribution. Subbed.

For the majority of the first half, I toyed with Salisu, coming close with one curler and assisting on the second, but I should have done better when clean through approaching the break.

Before the break, I was in the proper location to tuck away twice, and I could have easily had more with a little more accuracy. Subbed.

Full of verve and fire, he played a key role in the opener, but a close decision saw his header ruled out for offside.

More minutes against his previous team, and one drive warmed McCarthy’s palms.

On his first Premier League appearance in a month, he dragged an effort wide.

Hello there.